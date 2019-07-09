Game Recap: Miami Heat 96, Orlando Magic 92

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

First-round pick Tyler Herro’s game-high 25 points led the way for the Miami Heat in an 84-76 comeback victory over the Orlando Magic at Cox Pavilion in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup Tuesday afternoon.

The Magic (1-2) managed to stay just a step ahead of the Heat (2-1) during a competitive first half and entered halftime with a 52-48 lead. However, Miami stepped up its defense, holding Orlando to 16 points during the third quarter as it forged a two-point lead heading into the final period.

The Heat trailed again for a significant chunk of the fourth quarter, but a 6-0 run late erased an 87-84 deficit and gave them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Miami’s 51-37 rebounding edge played a crucial role in the victory.

Herro added seven rebounds, five assists and one steal to his scoring tally. Kendrick Nunn continued his strong Summer League with 19 points, eight assists, five rebounds and one steal. Yante Maten and Duncan Robinson checked in with matching 14-point tallies, with Maten bringing down 13 rebounds.

Amile Jefferson paced the Magic with 24 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals. DaQuan Jeffries followed with 21 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Jeremiah Hill registered nine points, nine assists and five rebounds. Peter Jok furnished a bench-leading eight points, while Dererk Pardon and Gabe York poured in seven points each.

Both teams are right back in action Wednesday, with the Heat facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in an evening tilt and the Magic facing the Brooklyn Nets in a late-afternoon battle.