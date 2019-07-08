Game Recap: Suns 105, Knicks 100 (OT)

Juan Carlos Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS -- The Phoenix Suns overcame a double-digit halftime deficit and ultimately prevailed over the New York Knicks, 105-100, in overtime at Thomas and Mack Center in a Las Vegas Summer League matchup

Sunday night.

After a tightly contested first quarter, the Knicks (0-2) gained separation in the second quarter to take a 57-45 halftime lead. However, the Suns (1-0) outscored New York by a 51-39 margin in the second half and held a three-point advantage with 24 seconds remaining until Knicks’ 2019 second-rounder Ignas Brazdeikis drained a three-pointer to send the game into overtime. After New York got off to a fast start in the extra period, Phoenix ultimately finished the game on a 9-2 run over the final 1:06 to secure the win.

Brazdeikis paced the Knicks with 30 points, adding eight rebounds and two assists. Mitchell Robinson followed with 17 points, nine boards, two blocks and one steal. Kadeem Allen supplied 13 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Kevin Knox delivered 12 points, four rebounds and one assist. Tyler Cavanaugh matched Knox’s scoring tally off the bench.

James Palmer, Jr. led the Suns with 23 points, adding four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Jared Harper and Rayvonte Rice followed with matching 19-point, two-rebound efforts. Landry Nnoko delivered a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Both teams hit the floor again Tuesday evening, with the Suns battling the Grizzlies and the Knicks facing off with the Raptors.