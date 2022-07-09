NBA 2K23 Summer League: Grimes scores 24 points in Knicks' win

Game Recap: Knicks 101, Warriors 88

• Knicks 101, Warriors 88: Box score | Game details

Quentin Grimes’ 24 points spearheaded a stellar offensive effort from the New York Knicks as they toppled the Golden State Warriors, 101-88, in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Friday night at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The two teams played a topsy-turvy first half that saw the Knicks open up a 26-20 lead through one before the Warriors bounced back in the second quarter to not just eliminate their deficit, but build a three-point advantage going into halftime. However, New York changed the dynamic of the game for good in the third quarter, outscoring Golden State by a 35-22 margin during the period en route to a comfortable victory.

2021 first-round pick Moses Moody paced the Warriors with a game-high 34 points while adding five rebounds and two blocks. Reigning NBA G League Rookie of the Year Mac McClung was the only other double-digit scorer for the defending champions, posting 17 points and complementing them with four boards and three assists. Quinndary Witherspoon furnished nine points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Gui Santos led the bench with eight points.

The Knicks’ Grimes complemented his aforementioned team-high scoring tally with eight assists, four rebounds and two steals. Feron Hunt delivered 17 points, seven steals, three rebounds and two assists. Jericho Sims generated a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double that included two blocks. Miles McBride compiled 14 points, seven assists, two rebounds and one steal. DaQuan Jeffries supplied 12 points, three assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block off the bench.

The two teams return to the floor Sunday, with the Warriors taking on the San Antonio Spurs in a night matchup and the Knicks facing the Chicago Bulls in a late-afternoon battle.