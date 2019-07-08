Game Recap: Spurs 93, Raptors 90

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Lonnie Walker IV totaled 32 points and six rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 93-90 win over the Toronto Raptors in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday at Cox Pavilion.

Toronto led early in the first quarter, but it was all San Antonio after that. The Spurs secured the victory thanks in large part to a sizable advantage in team field goal percentage, shooting 51.4 percent from the floor compared to just 36.1 percent for the Raptors.

Walker IV led all scorers and has now averaged 30 points in two summer league games. Drew Eubanks added 19 points and seven rebounds, while Thomas Robinson chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds for San Antonio (1-1). First-round rookies Luka Samanic and Keldon Johnson sat out the game for rest.

Jordan Loyd paced Toronto (0-1) with 27 points, seven assists and six steals. Chris Boucher added a big double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Raptors’ lone 2019 draft pick Dewan Hernandez contributed 10 points and five rebounds.