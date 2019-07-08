Game Recap: Kings 105, Mavericks 101

Juan Carlos Blanco, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Sacramento Kings eliminated a slim halftime deficit with a dominant third quarter and defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 105-101, at the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday afternoon.

The Mavericks (2-1) opened the contest in fine form by forging a 29-22 lead after one quarter, but the Kings (2-0) had slashed all but two points off their deficit by halftime. Sacramento then changed the dynamic of the game during the third quarter by emerging from the period with a nine-point lead. A rollercoaster fourth quarter ultimately saw the Kings finish on a 6-1 run over the final 51 seconds to secure the victory.

Milton Doyle paced the Kings with 22 points in 23 minutes off the bench, adding three rebounds, two assists and one steal. Second-round pick Kyle Guy totaled 19 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block.

Semaj Christon and Hollis Thompson generated matching 15-point tallies, with Christon notably also hauling in nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists. Eric Mika turned in 11 points and eight boards, while first-round pick Justin James supplied 10 points, two assists, one rebound and one block.

Cameron Payne continued his strong summer league, leading the Mavericks with 32 points, adding three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Josh Reaves paced the second unit with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. Antonius Cleveland registered 14 points, four boards, one assist, three steals and one block. Daryl Macon contributed 11 points, three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block.

The Kings return to action Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets, while the Mavericks face off with Team Croatia Wednesday afternoon.