Game Recap: Kings 69, Warriors 67

By Juan Blanco, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS — The Sacramento Kings bounced back from a poor second-quarter performance to get past the Golden State Warriors, 69-67 in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game at Cox Pavilion on Friday evening.

The Kings (2-3) were seemingly in control early, taking a 19-14 lead after one quarter. However, the Warriors bounced back with an impressive all-around second period, doubling up Sacramento by a 26-13 margin and taking a 40-32 lead into halftime. The second half was much more closely contested, and the Kings were able to win both quarters by respective 18-14 and 19-13 spreads, respectively, on their way to a razor-thin win.

As the final score implies, the stat sheet was fairly even across several categories, but the Kings held an important shooting advantage. Sacramento drained 43.5 percent of their 69 attempts, while limiting Golden State to a 29.9 percent success rate on their 77 tries. Additionally, despite the Warriors heading to the foul line in 21 instances — compared to the Kings’ nine attempts — it was Sacramento taking greater advantage by shooting 77.8 percent (7-for-9).

Kendrick Nunn paced the Warriors with 14 points and added five rebounds, two assists and four steals. Marcus Derrickson managed 13 points, seven boards and one steal. Omari Johnson supplied 11 points, four boards, one assist and one steal. Josh Magette and Xavier Cooks tallied matching seven-point efforts.

Anthony Brown led the Kings with 17 points and also totaled seven rebounds, one assist and two steals. Zach Auguste delivered a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double that also included one assist and three steals. Cam Reynolds followed with a bench-leading 12 points and also collected three rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Wenyen Gabriel registered a modest seven points but also provided 10 rebounds, two assists and one block. Ike Iroegbu finished with eight points, three assists and one rebound.