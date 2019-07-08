Game Recap: Timberwolves 100, Bucks 91

Nick Whalen, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 100-91, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday.

A 26-16 first quarter set the tone for Minnesota, which won in wire-to-wire fashion. Milwaukee went on a 12-0 run when trailing by a game-high 15 points in the middle of the fourth quarter and eventually tied it with four minutes remaining.

The Timberwolves then responded by finishing the game on a 14-6 spurt across the final three minutes of action. Minnesota ended up shooting 43 percent from the field, 36 percent from three-point range and 80 percent from the free-throw line while holding Milwaukee to 40 percent from the field, 32 percent from long range and 68 percent from the charity stripe. The Timberwolves starters outscored the Bucks starters by a 68-46 margin.

The Bucks (1-2) were led by Elijah Bryant, who came off the bench to provide 31 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 11-of-15 shooting. Jock Landale generated 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks while Rayjon Tucker totaled 12 points and six boards. Sterling Brown finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals, despite going 4-of-18 from the field.

The Timberwolves (3-0) had all five starters reach double figures in scoring, with Mitchell Creek leading the way with 18 points, four rebounds and three steals. Keita Bates-Diop amassed 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Jordan McLaughlin accrued 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals while Kelan Martin led the bench with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Both teams return to action on Wednesday with Minnesota facing the Miami Heat and Milwaukee playing Team Croatia.