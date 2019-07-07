Game Recap: Spurs 106, Hornets 96

By Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Quinndary Weatherspoon and Keldon Johnson each scored 19 points to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 106-96 victory against the Charlotte Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Sunday.

There were eight ties and 17 lead changes, with neither team leading by more than 10 points, as the game stayed close most of the way. But after trailing 77-76 with 7:56 to play, the Spurs went on a decisive 14-2 run over the next three and a half minutes to take control.

The Spurs won the rebounding battle, 31-20, and shot 52 percent from the field while holding the Hornets to 43-percent shooting. San Antonio also held a sizable advantage on free throws, getting to the line 35 times to the Hornets' 13 (and making 30 to 11).

Weatherspoon added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Spurs (1-1), while Johnson had four rebounds. Ben Moore totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Luka Samanic scored 16 points.

The Hornets (1-1) were led by Miles Bridges, who finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Caleb Martin had 15 points and Dwayne Bacon scored 14. Josh Perkins led the bench with 14 points, five assists and two steals.

On deck for San Antonio are the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Charlotte plays host to China on Monday as well.