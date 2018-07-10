Game Recap: Celtics 100, Hornets 80

By Joel Bartilotta, Rotowire

LAS VEGAS — The Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 100-80 in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Monday.

The first quarter really set the tone in this game, as Boston dominated from start to finish. The Celtics led 30-20 after the first and led by at least seven points for the duration of the final three quarters. Boston also dominated the final period, outscoring Charlotte, 32-22. The shooting disparity tells the story, with the Celtics hitting 52.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range, while holding the Hornets to just 38.1 percent from the field and 29 percent from deep. Defensive rebounding was also key for Boston, which won the rebounding battle, 33 to 22

The Hornets (2-1) were led by rookie forward Miles Bridges, who tallied 20 points and seven rebounds. Willy Hernangomez accrued 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Dwayne Bacon was the only other starter in double figures, amassing 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Celtics (2-1) had seven players reach double figures in scoring. Jabari Bird led the starters with 16 points, three rebounds and five assists on 7-of-11 from the field. Semi Ojeleye finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Guerschon Yabusele totaled 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Former Iowa standout Jarrod Uthoff led the bench with 16 points and six boards. Trey Davis and Hassan Martin also reached double figures off the bench

Both teams will await seedings for the playoffs to see who they play next.