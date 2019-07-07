Kevin Durant announces he'll wear No. 7 jersey with the Nets

A new team is in the offing for Kevin Durant, and a new number is on the way as well.

The two-time Finals MVP announced via social media that he would be wearing No. 7 as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, after sporting No. 35 at every prior level of competition, posting a stylized image of the jersey hanging in the Nets' locker room.

The image caption included a reference to Thirty Five Ventures, a New York-based "business portfolio" co-founded by Durant and manager Rich Kleiman. Following the link, a photo collage further detailed Durant's swap off a number initially "chosen to honor someone very near and dear" to him.

"35 took me and my family from Seat Pleasant, MD and showed us the world," Durant wrote. "But as I start this next chapter in my basketball life, the number I'll be wearing on my back is the number 7 next time you see me on the floor. One time Brooklyn."