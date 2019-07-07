Summer Standouts, Day 6

Gary Trent Jr., Portland Trail Blazers

Good luck finding faults in the performance Trent Jr. put on the Houston Rockets that was a case study in efficient Summer League play. He scored 31 points (in 25 minutes), going 10-for-12 overall and a sizzling 7-for-8 on 3-pointers. In addition, he was perfect at the line (6-for-6), too, all while playing solid defense, rebounding well (six boards) and setting the overall tone in Portland's win.

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

In perhaps the best game of the day, a Knicks rookie took the spotlight. No, it wasn't No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett, but his teammate Brazdeikis who made New York fans rejoice. Although the Knicks lost, Brazdeikis had 30 points -- including a clutch 3-pointer that sent the game to overtime -- as well as eight rebounds and two assists.

Ignas Brazdeikis ran wild against the Suns in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Coby White, Chicago Bulls

Chicago's top pick in the 2019 Draft continues to keep it rolling at Summer League. After a 17-point debut on Friday in a blowout win, White was solid for the Bulls again. He notched 15 points, six rebounds and five assists but it wasn't all perfect -- White had seven turnovers to spoil an otherwise solid night.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson did his work in the rebounding department and the rest of his game flowed from there. The second-year big man pulled in 10 rebounds -- all on the defensive glass -- and then added 20 points on offense as the Heat blew past the Jazz.

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs



One of the last picks in the first round of the 2019 Draft, Johnson was efficient and solid in Sunday's win against the Hornets. Johnson had 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting and nailed all seven of his free throws, too. He and fellow first-round pick Luka Samanic (16 points) showed youthful promise and savvy in helping San Antonio to a win.

Terence Davis, Denver Nuggets

Davis was red hot against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, shooting 8-for-13 overall as part of a night in which he was red-hot from deep (5-for-7 on 3-pointers). He also added five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block, all of which could help his cause for a camp bid this fall.

Omari Spellman, Atlanta Hawks

The Minnesota Timberwolves rolled the Hawks on Sunday, but Spellman showed some nice all-around aspects to his game. He had a solid scoring night (16 points, 7-for-12 shooting), put in work on the boards (eight rebounds) and came up with three big blocks in the loss, showing some improved defensive mobility.