Game Recap: Pistons 93, Blazers 73

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Pistons defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 93-73, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Saturday.

A 33-19 first quarter really set the tone for Detroit in this game, winning in wire-to-wire fashion. In fact, the Pistons held a double-digit lead for the entirety of the fourth quarter. The key for Detroit was their ball movement, out-assisting Portland, 23-7. That allowed the Pistons to shoot 40 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range while holding the Trail Blazers to 34 percent from the field and 25 percent from long range.

The Trail Blazers (0-1) were led by Anfernee Simons, as he totaled 15 points and three rebounds on 5-of-14 shooting. Devin Robinson accrued 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Gary Trent Jr. was the only other player in double figures, scoring 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting. Jaylen Hoard led the bench with nine points and six boards.

The Pistons (2-0) were led by Svi Mykhailiuk, who tallied 18 points, three rebounds and four assists. Bruce Brown collected 17 points, three rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks. Matt Costello amassed 10 points and eight rebounds while Todd Withers led the bench with 14 points and three boards.

On deck for Portland is a matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday. As for Detroit, they face the Indiana Pacers on Monday for their next fixture.