Game Recap: Celtics 96, 76ers 82

Zak Hanshew, RotoWire

LAS VEGAS -- Carsen Edwards scored 20 points to lead the Boston Celtics to a 96-82 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday at Thomas and Mack Center.

Philadelphia led for most of the first quarter, but Boston controlled the game the rest of the way. The Celtics’ defense was key in the victory, as the team recorded 15 steals and forced 18 turnovers.

Edwards, the 33rd pick in this year’s draft, drained five three-pointers and had three steals for Boston (1-0). First-round rookie Grant Williams finished with 12 points and six rebounds, and Javontae Green had 12 points and five rebounds.

Matisse Thybulle, this year’s 20th pick, led the 76ers (1-1) with 15 points and six rebounds. Marial Shayok and Zhaire Smith each scored 14 points, and Norv