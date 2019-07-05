Zion exits Summer League debut after contact to left knee

Zion Williamson's much-anticipated Summer League debut ended earlier than the fans wanted due to what appears to be a minor knee injury.

Williamson did not play in the second half because of knee-to-knee contact in the first half, and fans who were chanting "We want Zion! We want Zion!" weren't going to get any more than those first nine minutes.

Williamson finished with 11 points, three rebounds, and one steal that led to a thunderous dunk.

According to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth, the injury is not believed to be serious as the Pelicans are taking a cautious approach with their No. 1 pick.

Zion Williamson took knee to knee hit in first half. Will not return with left knee injury. It's not expected to be serious but the Pelicans are taking a cautious approach with their #1 pick during this summer league. — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 6, 2019

Williamson watched the second from the bench.