2019 NBA Summer League

Zion exits Summer League debut after contact to left knee

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jul 5, 2019 11:42 PM ET

 

In nine minutes of action, Zion Williamson went 4-of-9 from the field for 11 points and added three rebounds.

Zion Williamson's much-anticipated Summer League debut ended earlier than the fans wanted due to what appears to be a minor knee injury.

Williamson did not play in the second half because of knee-to-knee contact in the first half, and fans who were chanting "We want Zion! We want Zion!" weren't going to get any more than those first nine minutes.

Williamson finished with 11 points, three rebounds, and one steal that led to a thunderous dunk.

According to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth, the injury is not believed to be serious as the Pelicans are taking a cautious approach with their No. 1 pick.

Williamson watched the second from the bench.

