Knicks-Pelicans Summer League game postponed by earthquake

The New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas was hotly anticipated for the debut matchup between 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and No. 3 selection RJ Barrett, his teammate at Duke.

But early in the third quarter, things took an unexpected turn when a reported 7.1-magnitude earthquake resulted in the game's postponement after a half-hour delay that began at 8:20 p.m. PT.

For precautionary reasons, the remainder of tonight’s @NBASummerLeague action at Thomas & Mack Center has been postponed. — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2019

Games at Cox Pavilion will continue, though the Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets matchup scheduled for 11:30 p.m. ET has also been postponed.