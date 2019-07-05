2019 NBA Summer League
Knicks-Pelicans Summer League game postponed by earthquake

Jul 5, 2019 11:35 PM ET

Former Duke teammates Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett had their Summer League debut interrupted.

The New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans Summer League game at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas was hotly anticipated for the debut matchup between 2019 No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and No. 3 selection RJ Barrett, his teammate at Duke.

But early in the third quarter, things took an unexpected turn when a reported 7.1-magnitude earthquake resulted in the game's postponement after a half-hour delay that began at 8:20 p.m. PT.

Games at Cox Pavilion will continue, though the Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets matchup scheduled for 11:30 p.m. ET has also been postponed.

