Summer Standouts, Day 4

If you're looking for Zion Williamson, he's covered here.

* * *

Khyri Thomas, Detroit Pistons

The second-year player scored a game-high 26 points, with six rebounds, two assists and two steals. The G League standout with the Grand Rapids Drive wasn't afraid to put the ball up, making seven 3-pointers on 14 attempts.

Coby White & Dan Gafford, Chicago Bulls

Bulls second-round pick Daniel Gafford had 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting and first-round pick Coby White had 17 points despite missing all seven shots from beyond the 3-point arc as the Bulls hammered the Lakers.

Game Highlights: Bulls 96, Lakers 76

Christ Koumadje, Philadelphia 76ers

The 7-foot-4 Christ Koumadje had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks in 14 minutes. Signed as an undrafted free agent, the four-year senior from Florida State originally hails from Chad.

Daulton Hommes, Milwaukee Bucks

Division II player of the year Daulton Hommes led the Bucks’ fourth-quarter comeback, as the former Point Loma star scored 18 points of 6-of-8 shooting off the bench. But two late turnovers by the Bucks sealed their fate.

Game Highlights: 76ers 107, Bucks 106

Theo Pinson, Brooklyn Nets

Though Jarrett Allen showed why he's one of the league's rising bigs with 19 points and eight rebounds, it was second-year swingman Theo Pinson who posted a do-everything line of 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, though it did come with six turnovers.

Game Highlights: Mavericks 96, Nets 92

Allonzo Trier / Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

The Knicks duo contributed a complementary showing, with smooth-scoring Trier putting up 21 points (8-14 FGs, 3-4 3Ps) along with five rebounds and four assists, while Robinson snagged 10 rebounds and turned back four shots. No moment -- or series of them -- might have been more impressive than Robinson skying for an alley-oop, then racing out to block a Zion Williamson 3-point attempt and following the block upcourt for a dunk out on the break.

Mitchell Robinson's alley-oop, block, dunk sequence was one of Friday's highlights.

Frank Jackson, New Orleans Pelicans

Coming off a strong finish to the 2018-19 season, 2018 second-rounder Jackson dropped an efficient 30 points on New York, shooting 5-of-9 from 3-point range and 11-of-17 overall in just 23 minutes.

Frank Jackson lit up the Knicks' Summer League squad for 30 points.

Dwyane Bacon, Charlotte Hornets

Third-year pro Dwayne Bacon was 9-of-20 from the field (3-9 3Ps) for a game-high 25 points, turning the ball over just once in 28 minutes as the Hornets' starting small forward.

Dwayne Bacon scored a game-high 25 points in the Hornets' victory.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.