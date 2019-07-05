Summer Standouts, Day 4

If you're looking for Zion Williamson, he's covered here.
Khyri Thomas, Detroit Pistons
The second-year player scored a game-high 26 points, with six rebounds, two assists and two steals. The G League standout with the Grand Rapids Drive wasn't afraid to put the ball up, making seven 3-pointers on 14 attempts.
Coby White & Dan Gafford, Chicago Bulls
Bulls second-round pick Daniel Gafford had 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting and first-round pick Coby White had 17 points despite missing all seven shots from beyond the 3-point arc as the Bulls hammered the Lakers.
Christ Koumadje, Philadelphia 76ers
The 7-foot-4 Christ Koumadje had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks in 14 minutes. Signed as an undrafted free agent, the four-year senior from Florida State originally hails from Chad.
Daulton Hommes, Milwaukee Bucks
Division II player of the year Daulton Hommes led the Bucks’ fourth-quarter comeback, as the former Point Loma star scored 18 points of 6-of-8 shooting off the bench. But two late turnovers by the Bucks sealed their fate.
Theo Pinson, Brooklyn Nets
Though Jarrett Allen showed why he's one of the league's rising bigs with 19 points and eight rebounds, it was second-year swingman Theo Pinson who posted a do-everything line of 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, though it did come with six turnovers.
Allonzo Trier / Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks
The Knicks duo contributed a complementary showing, with smooth-scoring Trier putting up 21 points (8-14 FGs, 3-4 3Ps) along with five rebounds and four assists, while Robinson snagged 10 rebounds and turned back four shots. No moment -- or series of them -- might have been more impressive than Robinson skying for an alley-oop, then racing out to block a Zion Williamson 3-point attempt and following the block upcourt for a dunk out on the break.
Frank Jackson, New Orleans Pelicans
Coming off a strong finish to the 2018-19 season, 2018 second-rounder Jackson dropped an efficient 30 points on New York, shooting 5-of-9 from 3-point range and 11-of-17 overall in just 23 minutes.
Dwyane Bacon, Charlotte Hornets
Third-year pro Dwayne Bacon was 9-of-20 from the field (3-9 3Ps) for a game-high 25 points, turning the ball over just once in 28 minutes as the Hornets' starting small forward.
