Game Recap: Utah Jazz 84, San Antonio Spurs 81

Dan Bruno, RotoWire

SALT LAKE CITY -- Willie Reed totaled 14 points and 16 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz hold off the San Antonio Spurs, 84-81, in the Salt Lake City Summer League finale Wednesday at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Jazz led from start to finish, building a 42-29 halftime lead. The Spurs, though, trimmed the deficit to 10, 70-60, by the end of the third quarter and kept chipping away in the fourth quarter, pulling to within 83-81 with 12 seconds left. That's as close as they would get, however. After a Utah free throw, San Antonio's Lonnie Walker IV missed a 28-footer to tie at the buzzer.

Reed shot 7 of 13 from the field, adding two assists, a steal and a block. Miye Oni scored a team-high 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting for the Jazz (2-1). Three others scored in double digits, including Jarrell Brantley, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

Walker had a solid outing for the Spurs with 19 points and eight rebounds in 29 minutes. Drew Eubanks chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds, while Thomas Robinson finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes.