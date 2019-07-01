Game Recap: San Antonio Spurs 97, Cleveland Cavaliers 89

Nick Whalen, Rotowire

Salt Lake City -- The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 97-89 in the opening game of the Salt Lake City Summer League at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Monday.

San Antonio was able to escape with a victory as both teams opened play in Utah. It actually took five ties and 13 lead changes to determine a winner, with neither team ever building a double-digit lead. The third quarter ended up being key for the Spurs, as they rode a 27-19 third quarter to victory and never trailed in the fourth quarter. Defensive rebounding was critical for San Antonio, as the Spurs won that battle by a margin of 26 to 17. The Spurs shooting was also on point, hitting 63 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range while holding the Cavaliers to 45 percent from the field and 25 percent from long range.

The Spurs (1-0) were led by 2018 first-round pick Lonnie Walker IV, who tallied 20 points, seven rebounds, and two assists on 8-of-12 from the field. Luka Samanic a 2018 first-rounder, finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Meanwhile, Drew Eubanks amassed 13 points and four boards, while Quinndary Weatherspoon led the bench with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.

The Cavaliers (0-1) were led by a first-round pick of their own, Dylan Windler, who accrued 19 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals on 8-of-14 shooting. Naz Mitrou-Long generated 16 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Malik Newman was the only other player in double figures, as he scored 16 points in an otherwise empty stat line.

Both teams will return to action on Tuesday, with San Antonio playing the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland facing the Utah Jazz.