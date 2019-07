Warriors CEO Joe Lacob releases statement on Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors Co-Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob released the following statement on Monday:

“Three years ago, we were thrilled with the arrival of Kevin Durant, a transformative NBA player and one of the best to ever play the game. He provided our fans and franchise with numerous highlights during his stay here—two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, three trips to the Finals, unparalleled efficiency—and carried himself with class and dignity both on and off the court.

"His commitment to our community was evident each day, including last season when his philanthropic efforts earned him the NBA’s annual Community Assist Award. Today, as he starts a new chapter in his incredible career, we thank KD for all of his contributions, for being an integral part to one of the most prolific runs in NBA history and wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame journey. As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear #35 for the Warriors again.”

Statement from Warriors Co-Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/D2TPPZPuz1 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 1, 2019

* * *

Durant confirmed his decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in an Instagram post on Sunday. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is expected to sign a four-year, maximum contract with Brooklyn.