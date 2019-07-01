2019 Free Agency
2019 Free Agency

Warriors CEO Joe Lacob releases statement on Kevin Durant

Team co-chairman says no player on Golden State will wear No. 35 again

Official release

Jul 1, 2019 4:06 PM ET

Kevin Durant won two championships with the Warriors during his three seasons with the team.

Golden State Warriors Co-Chairman and CEO Joe Lacob released the following statement on Monday:

“Three years ago, we were thrilled with the arrival of Kevin Durant, a transformative NBA player and one of the best to ever play the game. He provided our fans and franchise with numerous highlights during his stay here—two NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, three trips to the Finals, unparalleled efficiency—and carried himself with class and dignity both on and off the court.

"His commitment to our community was evident each day, including last season when his philanthropic efforts earned him the NBA’s annual Community Assist Award. Today, as he starts a new chapter in his incredible career, we thank KD for all of his contributions, for being an integral part to one of the most prolific runs in NBA history and wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame journey. As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear #35 for the Warriors again.”

* * *

Durant confirmed his decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in an Instagram post on Sunday. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is expected to sign a four-year, maximum contract with Brooklyn.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.