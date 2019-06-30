Reports: Kyrie Irving, Nets agree to deal

Per various reports, All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed on a four-year deal worth $141 million.

It's part of a major power play by the New York franchise, which also received agreements from fellow superstar Kevin Durant and veteran center DeAndre Jordan.

While Durant will likely have to sit out all of the 2019-20 season as he rehabs from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered during Golden State's Finals loss to Toronto, Irving will immediately step into a promising young Nets lineup that made the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

Irving, a six-time All-Star, averaged 23.8 points last season for the Celtics. He is averaging 22.2 points for his career to establish himself as one of the NBA's most dynamic scorers.



