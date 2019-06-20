Report: Suns trade T.J. Warren, No. 32 pick to Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have agreed to acquire T.J. Warren and the No. 32 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft from the Phoenix Suns, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Suns will send the No. 32 pick to Pacers too, source tells ESPN. Pacers are taking Warren into salary cap space. https://t.co/NN0gxs4e8L — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

The Suns will receive cash considerations from the Pacers. According to Wojnarowski, the Suns wanted to trade Warren in order to clear cap space. Warren has three years and $35 million remaining on the four-year extension he signed in 2017.

The 25-year-old forward averaged 18.0 points on 42.8 percent shooting from 3-point in 43 games for the Suns last season.

Warren should help the Pacers if they need to replace the production of forwards Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic, who are both unrestricted free agents this summer.

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the trade won't be officially completed until July 6 due to salary cap reasons.