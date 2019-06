Shortly after reportedly trading T.J. Warren and the No. 32 pick to the Indiana Pacers, the Suns sent the No. 6 pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 11 pick and Dario Saric, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech was selected with the pick and will be headed to Minnesota.