Kawhi Leonard mum on next move as Raptors celebrate title

TORONTO -- Fresh off leading the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA title, Kawhi Leonard received the key to the city at Monday's championship parade.

For now, however, the two-way star and two-time NBA Finals MVP still isn't saying whether he'll use it to keep a door open, or close it behind him and move on.

Leonard spent several days partying with his teammates in Las Vegas and Los Angeles after last Thursday's Game 6 clincher, returning to Toronto in time to ride in one of five open-top double decker buses that carried the Raptors along a crowded parade route.

A three-time All-Star and two-time NBA defensive player of the year, Leonard is expected to decline the player option on the final year of his contract and become a free agent. Toronto can offer him a five-year deal worth around $190 million, one year and some $50 million more than any other team.

Before stepping on stage Monday for a ceremony in the square outside Toronto's City Hall, Leonard said he hasn't been thinking about his future. Instead, he's trying to extend the celebratory vibe as long as possible.

"I'm enjoying this" he said. "It's not time to stress, it's still time to have some fun. I've just been enjoying my experience."

After precisely two months of playoff basketball, Leonard doesn't have a lot of time left to be a fun guy - free agency gets underway at 6 p.m. on June 30.

"I'm going to take the right time," he said. "You don't need too many days to figure it out. We'll see what happens. Once that time comes, then we'll all lay the pros and cons out."

Visibly bothered by soreness during stretches of the Eastern Conference Finals against Milwaukee, Leonard declined to say how much pain he endured en route to winning his second career title.

"We're always battling through things," he said. "You know, knee pains, ankles, fingers. Everybody was just grinding it out."