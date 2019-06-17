Best moments from Raptors' championship parade

We The North has become We The Champs.

Toronto has been celebrating almost non-stop since the hometown Raptors dethroned the reigning-champion Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of The Finals last Thursday night.

Those good feelings and the championship buzz isn't about to wear off just yet, especially with the Raptors' championship parade making its way through downtown Toronto this morning.

Here's a quick look at some of the key moments, sound bites, photos and more from Toronto's title celebration ...

* * *