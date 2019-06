John Schuhmann and Shaun Powell recap the Raptors' championship win over the Warriors in The Finals, Kawhi Leonard's future in Toronto, and next steps for Golden State.

Then they discuss the Lakers' reported deal for Anthony Davis, how it affects the rest of the league, and storylines to watch as the offseason begins.

