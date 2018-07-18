Hang Time Podcast: San Antonio Spurs trade Kawhi Leonard to Toronto Raptors

After months of reports and speculation, the San Antonio Spurs officially traded Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for All-Star DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick on Wednesday.

How does this trade affect the NBA landscape? How will Leonard fit with Toronto? Where do the Spurs now stand in the West hierarchy? John Schuhmann joins me to answer these questions and more as we analyze the blockbuster trade of the summer.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for new episodes all offseason!