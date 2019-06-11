Report: Grizzlies hiring Bucks' Jenkins as new coach

The Memphis Grizzlies have apparently found their next coach.

Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Taylor Jenkins is set to take over in Memphis, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, as the official hiring announcement is expected to come sometime today.

Over the past two months, the Grizzlies have conducted a wide-ranging search for a coach that included consideration of EuroLeague, NBA and NCAA coaches, Wojnarowski reports. Additionally, the team's front office met with Jenkins three times, including with team owner Robert Pera last week.

Jenkins is the third coach to come from Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's staff, joining Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. Jenkins was a part of Budenholzer's staff with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-17 before filling the same role with the Bucks last season. Before that, he was coach of the Austin Toros in the NBA G League and was an assistant for the Toros for four seasons before that. Jenkins also was an intern in the San Antonio Spurs' basketball operations department during the 2007-08 season.

Snyder and Atkinson were assistants under Budenholzer when he was with the Hawks.

The Grizzlies fired coach J.B. Bickerstaff after the season as the team went 33-49. Memphis had a front-office overhaul in the offseason as general manager Chris Wallace was demoted to scout and promoted Tayshaun Price to vice president of basketball affairs. The Grizzlies have a promising future, starting with the fact they have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 Draft, which will take place on June 20.

Should the Grizzlies draft Ja Morant with the No. 2 overall pick?

Prince will help evaluate both professional, college and G League personnel. He will also help align the front office, coaching staff and locker room. He joined the Grizzlies as a special adviser to the general manager in 2017.

Memphis announced those moves in early April after both Bickerstaff and Wallace spoke to reporters following a second straight season outside the playoffs. After a 12-5 start, Memphis plummeted and tied with New Orleans and Dallas in the Western Conference standings.

Bickerstaff was named interim coach in November 2017 after the Grizzlies fired David Fizdale . He was given the job without the interim title last May. Now Memphis is looking for a fourth head coach since choosing not to renew Lionel Hollins' contract after he led the Grizzlies to their lone Western Conference final appearance in 2013.

The Grizzlies also announced in April that Jason Wexler will be president of the Grizzlies overseeing both basketball and business operations, and Zachary Z. Kleiman replaces John Hollinger as executive vice president of basketball operations with Hollinger moving to an advisory role.

Memphis began last season with Wallace predicting the Grizzlies would be a playoff team.

The Grizzlies have a choice to make regarding veteran guard Mike Conley.

The Grizzlies wound up trading away center Marc Gasol at the trade deadline. With other trades and injuries that left nine rotation players benched with injuries for Wednesday night's season finale in a 132-117 win over Golden State, Memphis tied its own NBA record for most players used in one season -- set last season -- again at 28.

The Grizzlies kept veteran point guard Mike Conley after a frenzy of speculation about his future before the trade deadline. And Conley, 31, sounded ready at season's end to consider his best interest about what happens next with Memphis in full-blown rebuilding mode.

"I honestly don't think that would be the ideal situation," Conley said in April. "Ideally, I don't think anybody in my situation would want to go through that again, (since) I don't know how many years I have left."

Conley helped his potential value by averaging 24 points and 6.5 assists over his final 16 games. Conley still has two seasons left on the max deal he signed in July 2016.

Jenkins will have young frontcourt star Jaren Jackson Jr. to mold in 2019-20. He showed flashes as the fourth overall draft pick last summer before a deep thigh bruise sidelined him after 58 games. Dillon Brooks also was limited to 18 games by injuries, and Kyle Anderson, signed to a four-year deal last summer, played only 43 games and will have surgery next week on his right shoulder.

Jonas Valanciunas, acquired in the February trade for Marc Gasol, has a $17.6 million player option next season.

