47 international early-entry candidates withdraw from Draft

NEW YORK -- Forty-seven international players who had declared as early-entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm® have withdrawn their names from consideration. Two collegiate players who previously had declared as early-entry candidates have also withdrawn. There are 86 collegiate and 12 international prospects that remain early-entry candidates.
The NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Here is the list of international players who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2019:
|Player
|Team/Country of Team
|Height
|Status
|Dikembe Andre
|Paulistano (Brazil)
|6-9
|1999 DOB
|Darko Bajo
|Cedevita (Croatia)
|6-10
|1999 DOB
|Aleksander Balcerowski
|Gran Canaria (Spain)
|7-1
|2000 DOB
|Vrenz Bleijenbergh
|Antwerp (Belgium)
|6-9
|2000 DOB
|Adrian Bogucki
|Radom (Poland)
|7-1
|1999 DOB
|Leandro Bolmaro
|Barcelona (Spain)
|6-6
|2000 DOB
|Ognjen Carapic
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-4
|1998 DOB
|Kevin Cham
|Monaco (France)
|6-3
|1998 DOB
|Leo Cizmic
|Girona (Spain)
|6-8
|1998 DOB
|Digue Diawara
|Pau Orthez (France)
|6-9
|1998 DOB
|Nenad Dimitrijevic
|Joventut (Spain)
|6-1
|1998 DOB
|Felipe Dos Anjos
|Melilla (Spain)
|7-2
|1998 DOB
|Henri Drell
|Baunach (Germany)
|6-9
|2000 DOB
|Paul Eboua
|Roseto (Italy)
|6-8
|2000 DOB
|Osas Ehigiator
|Fuenlabrada (Spain)
|6-10
|1999 DOB
|Biram Faye
|Avila (Spain)
|6-9
|2000 DOB
|Ivan Fevrier
|Levallois (France)
|6-9
|1999 DOB
|Aleix Font
|Barcelona (Spain)
|6-4
|1998 DOB
|Philipp Herkenhoff
|Vechta (Germany)
|6-10
|1999 DOB
|Dalibor Ilic
|Igokea (Bosnia)
|6-8
|2000 DOB
|Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
|Holargos (Greece)
|6-6
|1999 DOB
|Mate Kalajzic
|Split (Croatia)
|6-2
|1998 DOB
|Lukasz Kolenda
|Trefl Sopot (Poland)
|6-5
|1999 DOB
|Andrija Marjanovic
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-8
|1999 DOB
|Gytis Masiulis
|Neptunas (Lithuania)
|6-9
|1998 DOB
|Jonas Mattisseck
|Alba Berlin (Germany)
|6-5
|2000 DOB
|Nikita Mikhailovskii
|Avtodor (Russia)
|6-6
|2000 DOB
|Nikola Miskovic
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-10
|1999 DOB
|Muhaymin Mustafa
|Tofas (Turkey)
|6-5
|1999 DOB
|Toni Nakic
|Sibenik (Croatia)
|6-8
|1999 DOB
|Abdoulaye N’Doye
|Cholet (France)
|6-7
|1998 DOB
|Tanor Ngom
|Ryerson (Canada)
|7-2
|1998 DOB
|Louis Olinde
|Brose Baskets (Germany)
|6-9
|1998 DOB
|Zoran Paunovic
|FMP (Serbia)
|6-7
|2000 DOB
|Dino Radoncic
|Murcia (Spain)
|6-8
|1999 DOB
|Sander Raieste
|Baskonia (Spain)
|6-8
|1999 DOB
|Neal Sako
|Levallois (France)
|6-10
|1998 DOB
|Tadas Sedekerskis
|Baskonia (Spain)
|6-8
|1998 DOB
|Njegos Sikiras
|Tormes (Spain)
|6-9
|1999 DOB
|Borisa Simanic
|Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
|6-11
|1998 DOB
|Khadim Sow
|ASVEL (France)
|6-11
|1999 DOB
|Filip Stanic
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-10
|1998 DOB
|Michael Uchendu
|Coruna (Spain)
|6-10
|1998 DOB
|Bastien Vautier
|Nancy (France)
|6-11
|1998 DOB
|Arnas Velicka
|Tartu Ulikool (Estonia)
|6-4
|1999 DOB
|Warren Woghiren
|Cholet (France)
|6-10
|1998 DOB
|Arturs Zagars
|Joventut (Spain)
|6-3
|2000 DOB
Here is the list of additional players from colleges who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm:
|Player
|School
|Height
|Status
|Sacha Killeya-Jones
|NC State
|6-11
|Junior
|Kouat Noi
|TCU
|6-7
|Sophomore
Following is a list of players from colleges and other educational institutions who remain early-entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm:
|Player
|School
|Height
|Status
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|Virginia Tech
|6-5
|Sophomore
|RJ Barrett
|Duke
|6-7
|Freshman
|Tyus Battle
|Syracuse
|6-6
|Junior
|Darius Bazley
|Princeton HS (OH)
|6-9
|Post-Graduate
|Bol Bol
|Oregon
|7-2
|Freshman
|Marques Bolden
|Duke
|6-11
|Junior
|Jordan Bone
|Tennessee
|6-3
|Junior
|Ky Bowman
|Boston College
|6-1
|Junior
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|Michigan
|6-7
|Freshman
|Oshae Brissett
|Syracuse
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Armoni Brooks
|Houston
|6-3
|Junior
|Charlie Brown Jr.
|St. Joseph’s
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Moses Brown
|UCLA
|7-1
|Freshman
|Brandon Clarke
|Gonzaga
|6-8
|Junior
|Nicolas Claxton
|Georgia
|6-11
|Sophomore
|Amir Coffey
|Minnesota
|6-8
|Junior
|Tyler Cook
|Iowa
|6-9
|Junior
|Jarrett Culver
|Texas Tech
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Aubrey Dawkins
|UCF
|6-6
|Junior
|Luguentz Dort
|Arizona State
|6-4
|Freshman
|Jason Draggs
|Lee College (TX)
|6-9
|Freshman
|Carsen Edwards
|Purdue
|6-1
|Junior
|Bruno Fernando
|Maryland
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Daniel Gafford
|Arkansas
|6-11
|Sophomore
|Darius Garland
|Vanderbilt
|6-2
|Freshman
|Kyle Guy
|Virginia
|6-2
|Junior
|Rui Hachimura
|Gonzaga
|6-8
|Junior
|Jaylen Hands
|UCLA
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Jared Harper
|Auburn
|5-11
|Junior
|Jaxson Hayes
|Texas
|6-11
|Freshman
|Dewan Hernandez
|Miami
|6-11
|Junior
|Tyler Herro
|Kentucky
|6-5
|Freshman
|Amir Hinton
|Shaw (NC)
|6-5
|Junior
|Jaylen Hoard
|Wake Forest
|6-8
|Freshman
|Daulton Hommes
|Point Loma Nazarene (CA)
|6-8
|Junior
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Iowa State
|6-4
|Freshman
|De’Andre Hunter
|Virginia
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Ty Jerome
|Virginia
|6-5
|Junior
|Keldon Johnson
|Kentucky
|6-6
|Freshman
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|Florida State
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Louis King
|Oregon
|6-9
|Freshman
|V.J. King
|Louisville
|6-6
|Junior
|Sagaba Konate
|West Virginia
|6-8
|Junior
|Martin Krampelj
|Creighton
|6-9
|Junior
|Romeo Langford
|Indiana
|6-6
|Freshman
|Cameron Lard
|Iowa State
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Dedric Lawson
|Kansas
|6-9
|Junior
|Jalen Lecque
|Brewster Academy (NH)
|6-3
|Post-Graduate
|Jacob Ledoux
|Texas-Permian Basin
|6-3
|Junior
|Nassir Little
|North Carolina
|6-6
|Freshman
|Trevor Manuel
|Olivet (MI)
|6-9
|Junior
|Charles Matthews
|Michigan
|6-6
|Junior
|Jalen McDaniels
|San Diego State
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Ja Morant
|Murray State
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Zach Norvell Jr.
|Gonzaga
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Jaylen Nowell
|Washington
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Chuma Okeke
|Auburn
|6-8
|Sophomore
|KZ Okpala
|Stanford
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Miye Oni
|Yale
|6-6
|Junior
|Lamar Peters
|Mississippi State
|6-0
|Junior
|Shamorie Ponds
|St. John’s
|6-1
|Junior
|Jordan Poole
|Michigan
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Jontay Porter
|Missouri
|6-11
|Sophomore
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|USC
|6-6
|Freshman
|Brandon Randolph
|Arizona
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Cam Reddish
|Duke
|6-8
|Freshman
|Isaiah Reese
|Canisius
|6-5
|Junior
|Naz Reid
|LSU
|6-10
|Freshman
|Austin Robinson
|Kentucky Christian
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Isaiah Roby
|Nebraska
|6-8
|Junior
|Ayinde Russell
|Morehouse
|6-3
|Junior
|Samir Sehic
|Tulane
|6-9
|Junior
|Simisola Shittu
|Vanderbilt
|6-10
|Freshman
|Justin Simon
|St. John’s
|6-5
|Junior
|D’Marcus Simonds
|Georgia State
|6-3
|Junior
|Jalen Sykes
|St. Clair College (Canada)
|6-5
|Junior
|Rayjon Tucker
|Arkansas-Little Rock
|6-5
|Junior
|Nick Ward
|Michigan State
|6-8
|Junior
|PJ Washington Jr.
|Kentucky
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Tremont Waters
|LSU
|5-11
|Sophomore
|Coby White
|North Carolina
|6-5
|Freshman
|Lindell Wigginton
|Iowa State
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Kris Wilkes
|UCLA
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Grant Williams
|Tennessee
|6-7
|Junior
|Zion Williamson
|Duke
|6-7
|Freshman
|Kenny Wooten
|Oregon
|6-9
|Sophomore
Following is a list of international players who remain early-entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm:
|Player
|Team/Country of Team
|Height
|Status
|Goga Bitadze
|Buducnost (Montenegro)
|7-0
|1999 DOB
|Yago Dos Santos
|Paulistano (Brazil)
|5-10
|1999 DOB
|Sekou Doumbouya
|Limoges (France)
|6-8
|2000 DOB
|Matas Jogela
|Dzukija (Lithuania)
|6-6
|1998 DOB
|Marcos Louzada Silva
|Franca (Brazil)
|6-5
|1999 DOB
|William McDowell-White
|Baunach (Germany)
|6-5
|1998 DOB
|Adam Mokoka
|Mega Bemax (Serbia)
|6-5
|1998 DOB
|Joshua Obiesie
|Wurzburg (Germany)
|6-6
|2000 DOB
|David Okeke
|Fiat Torino (Italy)
|6-8
|1998 DOB
|Luka Samanic
|Olimpija (Slovenia)
|6-10
|2000 DOB
|Deividas Sirvydis
|Rytas (Lithuania)
|6-7
|2000 DOB
|Yovel Zoosman
|Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)
|6-7
|1998 DOB