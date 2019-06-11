47 international early-entry candidates withdraw from Draft

NEW YORK -- Forty-seven international players who had declared as early-entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm® have withdrawn their names from consideration. Two collegiate players who previously had declared as early-entry candidates have also withdrawn. There are 86 collegiate and 12 international prospects that remain early-entry candidates.

The NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Here is the list of international players who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2019: