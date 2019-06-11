2019 NBA Draft
47 international early-entry candidates withdraw from Draft

Official release

Jun 11, 2019 10:46 PM ET

NEW YORK -- Forty-seven international players who had declared as early-entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm® have withdrawn their names from consideration. Two collegiate players who previously had declared as early-entry candidates have also withdrawn. There are 86 collegiate and 12 international prospects that remain early-entry candidates.

The NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm will be held on Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Here is the list of international players who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2019:

PlayerTeam/Country of TeamHeightStatus
Dikembe AndrePaulistano (Brazil)6-91999 DOB
Darko BajoCedevita (Croatia)6-101999 DOB
Aleksander BalcerowskiGran Canaria (Spain)7-12000 DOB
Vrenz BleijenberghAntwerp (Belgium)6-92000 DOB
Adrian BoguckiRadom (Poland)7-11999 DOB
Leandro BolmaroBarcelona (Spain)6-62000 DOB
Ognjen CarapicMega Bemax (Serbia)6-41998 DOB
Kevin ChamMonaco (France)6-31998 DOB
Leo CizmicGirona (Spain)6-81998 DOB
Digue DiawaraPau Orthez (France)6-91998 DOB
Nenad DimitrijevicJoventut (Spain)6-11998 DOB
Felipe Dos AnjosMelilla (Spain)7-21998 DOB
Henri DrellBaunach (Germany)6-92000 DOB
Paul EbouaRoseto (Italy)6-82000 DOB
Osas EhigiatorFuenlabrada (Spain)6-101999 DOB
Biram FayeAvila (Spain)6-92000 DOB
Ivan FevrierLevallois (France)6-91999 DOB
Aleix FontBarcelona (Spain)6-41998 DOB
Philipp HerkenhoffVechta (Germany)6-101999 DOB
Dalibor IlicIgokea (Bosnia)6-82000 DOB
Panagiotis KalaitzakisHolargos (Greece)6-61999 DOB
Mate KalajzicSplit (Croatia)6-21998 DOB
Lukasz KolendaTrefl Sopot (Poland)6-51999 DOB
Andrija MarjanovicMega Bemax (Serbia)6-81999 DOB
Gytis MasiulisNeptunas (Lithuania)6-91998 DOB
Jonas MattisseckAlba Berlin (Germany)6-52000 DOB
Nikita MikhailovskiiAvtodor (Russia)6-62000 DOB
Nikola MiskovicMega Bemax (Serbia)6-101999 DOB
Muhaymin MustafaTofas (Turkey)6-51999 DOB
Toni NakicSibenik (Croatia)6-81999 DOB
Abdoulaye N’DoyeCholet (France)6-71998 DOB
Tanor NgomRyerson (Canada)7-21998 DOB
Louis OlindeBrose Baskets (Germany)6-91998 DOB
Zoran PaunovicFMP (Serbia)6-72000 DOB
Dino RadoncicMurcia (Spain)6-81999 DOB
Sander RaiesteBaskonia (Spain)6-81999 DOB
Neal SakoLevallois (France)6-101998 DOB
Tadas SedekerskisBaskonia (Spain)6-81998 DOB
Njegos SikirasTormes (Spain)6-91999 DOB
Borisa SimanicCrvena Zvezda (Serbia)6-111998 DOB
Khadim SowASVEL (France)6-111999 DOB
Filip StanicMega Bemax (Serbia)6-101998 DOB
Michael UchenduCoruna (Spain)6-101998 DOB
Bastien VautierNancy (France)6-111998 DOB
Arnas VelickaTartu Ulikool (Estonia)6-41999 DOB
Warren WoghirenCholet (France)6-101998 DOB
Arturs ZagarsJoventut (Spain)6-32000 DOB


Here is the list of additional players from colleges who have withdrawn their names from consideration for the NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm:

PlayerSchoolHeightStatus 
Sacha Killeya-JonesNC State6-11Junior 
Kouat NoiTCU6-7Sophomore 


Following is a list of players from colleges and other educational institutions who remain early-entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm:

PlayerSchoolHeightStatus 
Nickeil Alexander-WalkerVirginia Tech6-5Sophomore 
RJ BarrettDuke6-7Freshman 
Tyus BattleSyracuse6-6Junior 
Darius BazleyPrinceton HS (OH)6-9Post-Graduate 
Bol BolOregon7-2Freshman 
Marques BoldenDuke6-11Junior 
Jordan BoneTennessee6-3Junior 
Ky BowmanBoston College6-1Junior 
Ignas BrazdeikisMichigan6-7Freshman 
Oshae BrissettSyracuse6-8Sophomore 
Armoni BrooksHouston6-3Junior 
Charlie Brown Jr.St. Joseph’s6-7Sophomore 
Moses BrownUCLA7-1Freshman 
Brandon ClarkeGonzaga6-8Junior 
Nicolas ClaxtonGeorgia6-11Sophomore 
Amir CoffeyMinnesota6-8Junior 
Tyler CookIowa6-9Junior 
Jarrett CulverTexas Tech6-5Sophomore 
Aubrey DawkinsUCF6-6Junior 
Luguentz DortArizona State6-4Freshman 
Jason DraggsLee College (TX)6-9Freshman 
Carsen EdwardsPurdue6-1Junior 
Bruno FernandoMaryland6-10Sophomore 
Daniel GaffordArkansas6-11Sophomore 
Darius GarlandVanderbilt6-2Freshman 
Kyle GuyVirginia6-2Junior 
Rui HachimuraGonzaga6-8Junior 
Jaylen HandsUCLA6-3Sophomore 
Jared HarperAuburn5-11Junior 
Jaxson HayesTexas6-11Freshman 
Dewan HernandezMiami6-11Junior 
Tyler HerroKentucky6-5Freshman 
Amir HintonShaw (NC)6-5Junior 
Jaylen HoardWake Forest6-8Freshman 
Daulton HommesPoint Loma Nazarene (CA)6-8Junior 
Talen Horton-TuckerIowa State6-4Freshman 
De’Andre HunterVirginia6-7Sophomore 
Ty JeromeVirginia6-5Junior 
Keldon JohnsonKentucky6-6Freshman 
Mfiondu KabengeleFlorida State6-10Sophomore 
Louis KingOregon6-9Freshman 
V.J. KingLouisville6-6Junior 
Sagaba KonateWest Virginia6-8Junior 
Martin KrampeljCreighton6-9Junior 
Romeo LangfordIndiana6-6Freshman 
Cameron LardIowa State6-9Sophomore 
Dedric LawsonKansas6-9Junior 
Jalen LecqueBrewster Academy (NH)6-3Post-Graduate 
Jacob LedouxTexas-Permian Basin6-3Junior 
Nassir LittleNorth Carolina6-6Freshman 
Trevor ManuelOlivet (MI)6-9Junior 
Charles MatthewsMichigan6-6Junior 
Jalen McDanielsSan Diego State6-10Sophomore 
Ja MorantMurray State6-3Sophomore 
Zach Norvell Jr.Gonzaga6-5Sophomore 
Jaylen NowellWashington6-4Sophomore 
Chuma OkekeAuburn6-8Sophomore 
KZ OkpalaStanford6-9Sophomore 
Miye OniYale6-6Junior 
Lamar PetersMississippi State6-0Junior 
Shamorie PondsSt. John’s6-1Junior 
Jordan PooleMichigan6-5Sophomore 
Jontay PorterMissouri6-11Sophomore 
Kevin Porter Jr.USC6-6Freshman 
Brandon RandolphArizona6-6Sophomore 
Cam ReddishDuke6-8Freshman 
Isaiah ReeseCanisius6-5Junior 
Naz ReidLSU6-10Freshman 
Austin RobinsonKentucky Christian6-2Sophomore 
Isaiah RobyNebraska6-8Junior 
Ayinde RussellMorehouse6-3Junior 
Samir SehicTulane6-9Junior 
Simisola ShittuVanderbilt6-10Freshman 
Justin SimonSt. John’s6-5Junior 
D’Marcus SimondsGeorgia State6-3Junior 
Jalen SykesSt. Clair College (Canada)6-5Junior 
Rayjon TuckerArkansas-Little Rock6-5Junior 
Nick WardMichigan State6-8Junior 
PJ Washington Jr.Kentucky6-8Sophomore 
Tremont WatersLSU5-11Sophomore 
Coby WhiteNorth Carolina6-5Freshman 
Lindell WiggintonIowa State6-2Sophomore 
Kris WilkesUCLA6-8Sophomore 
Grant WilliamsTennessee6-7Junior 
Zion WilliamsonDuke6-7Freshman 
Kenny WootenOregon6-9Sophomore 


Following is a list of international players who remain early-entry candidates for the NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm:

PlayerTeam/Country of TeamHeightStatus 
Goga BitadzeBuducnost (Montenegro)7-01999 DOB 
Yago Dos SantosPaulistano (Brazil)5-101999 DOB 
Sekou DoumbouyaLimoges (France)6-82000 DOB 
Matas JogelaDzukija (Lithuania)6-61998 DOB 
Marcos Louzada SilvaFranca (Brazil)6-51999 DOB 
William McDowell-WhiteBaunach (Germany)6-51998 DOB 
Adam MokokaMega Bemax (Serbia)6-51998 DOB 
Joshua ObiesieWurzburg (Germany)6-62000 DOB 
David OkekeFiat Torino (Italy)6-81998 DOB 
Luka SamanicOlimpija (Slovenia)6-102000 DOB 
Deividas SirvydisRytas (Lithuania)6-72000 DOB 
Yovel ZoosmanMaccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)6-71998 DOB 

