Report: Pelicans adding Swin Cash as senior executive

One of the best players in WNBA history is set to join an NBA front office.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the New Orleans Pelicans will hire WNBA star Swin Cash to a senior front office position with the team. She is expected to be named vice president of basketball operations and team development. In this role, Cash will guide player development on and off the court and take on other roles within the organization, Lowe reports.

In all-time WNBA annals, Cash ranks 17th in scoring (5,119 career points) and assists (1,133), 12th in rebounding (2,521) and 25th in blocks (258). She played 15 seasons in the WNBA, winning WNBA titles with the Detroit Shock (2003, '06) and Seattle Storm ('10) and was named one of the WNBA’s Top 20 Best and Most Influential players. A four-time WNBA All-Star, Cash won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. Women's National Team (2004, '12).

After wrapping up her playing career in 2016, Cash was named the New York Liberty's director of franchise development in early 2017. The expected hiring of Cash is another move in a busy offseason for the Pelicans, which saw them hire David Griffin as their new executive president of basketball operations in mid-April. Last month, the Pelicans hired Trajan Langdon as the team's new general manager. Two weeks before that, the Pelicans hired Aaron Nelson away from the Phoenix Suns to serve as New Orleans' vice president of player care and performance.