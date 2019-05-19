Reports: New Orleans Pelicans hire Trajan Langdon as general manager

From NBA Twitter and media reports

May 19, 2019 12:31 PM ET

Trajan Langdon, right, was named G League Executive of the Year for his work with the Long Island Nets.

The New Orleans Pelicans have reached a deal with Trajan Langdon to become their new general manager under David Griffin, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Langdon has been the assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets since March 8, 2016. Langdon was director of player administration and basketball operations for the Cavs in 2015-16, where he worked alongside Griffin, who was GM at the time.  

He was named G League Executive of the Year for his work with the Long Island Nets this season. Previously he served as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs, from 2012 to 2015.

After starring at Duke, Langdon was the 11th pick in the 1999 Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and played 119 games over three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

 

 

