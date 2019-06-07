Looney will play in Game 4

Kevon Looney, who suffered a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture in Game 2, will return to action for Game 4 on Friday night.

The second-year big man has been Golden State's most consistent traditional center this season, averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in the playoffs. His ability to be active and switch on defense was sorely missed in Game 3, when the Warriors allowed the Raptors to make 17 3-pointers.

Looney's surprisingly fast return accompanies that of Klay Thompson, who sat out Game 3 due to a strained hamstring.