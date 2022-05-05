Kevon Looney becomes model of durability, consistency for Warriors

• Grizzlies vs. Warriors: Complete series coverage

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevon Looney had never missed a game before he came to Golden State. Not one.

He figures that’s a couple of thousand consecutive games, all the way back to youth basketball as a boy in Milwaukee.

Looney’s time with the Warriors has been far different, so it’s no surprise how badly he wanted to play all 82 games this season to prove to himself and everyone else that he is healthy again. He promised coach Steve Kerr he would be honest if his body ever needed a break.

“Iron Man Loon,” as they call him, beamed when he received the game ball from the Warriors’ 128-107 victory at New Orleans on April 10 that wrapped up the regular season and the big man’s quest to play the full 82. Only four other players in the NBA did so this season.

“It was just good for my psyche, good for my confidence,” said Looney, who gifted the ball to mother Victoria. “… I wanted to put that in my head that I’m putting all the injury stuff in the past, that I made it to this point, that I can play every game, I feel good and I don’t have to be playing in fear.”