TORONTO (AP) -- Klay Thompson has limped to the Golden State locker room.

The Warriors guard got hurt early in the fourth quarter and tried to get teammates to take a foul at the Toronto end in order to stop the game so he could be subbed out.

He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with left hamstring tightness.

No foul was committed, and Serge Ibaka made an open 3-pointer —the Raptors essentially had a 5-on-4 advantage— to get Toronto within seven.