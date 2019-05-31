Report: Durant expected to return midway through Finals

The Golden State Warriors lost in Game 1 of The Finals last night, but reportedly have some good news to look forward to this morning.

Forward Kevin Durant, who has been out of the Warriors' lineup since May 8 with a right calf strain, is expected to return to the mix midway through The Finals per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. When, exactly, Durant will return is unknown, but Haynes reports there is some optimism within the organization that he could play in Game 3. However, the stronger possibility -- per Haynes -- is that Game 4 of the series is the most logical option as to when Durant would return.

Games 3 and 4 of The Finals will be in Oakland, with Game 3 on June 5 (9 ET, ABC) and Game 4 on June 7 (9 ET, ABC). Durant has about three or four days of on-court work under his belt, Haynes reports, and his teammates have been encouraged by his progress.

Additionally, the franchise does not foresee a scenario in which Durant would be completely unable to play in The Finals, Haynes reports.

On Thursday, Steve Kerr said it would be a 'long shot' if Kevin Durant played in Game 2.

Before Game 1, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Durant is a "long shot" to play in Sunday's Game 2 (8 ET, ABC). Kerr wants Durant to complete a full practice on either Friday or Saturday before allowing him to play, which, at this point, seems like a difficult proposition to Kerr.

The Warriors' depth was tested in Game 1 and star guard Stephen Curry knows he and his teammates must not use Durant's absence as an excuse in The Finals.

“KD’s an all-time great player on both ends of the floor, so I could sit here and talk for days about what he adds to our roster,” Curry said after Game 1. “We obviously have proven that when he's out, we can have guys step up and that's going to be the case until he gets back.”

What went wrong for the Warriors in Game 1 of The Finals?

With Game 3 in Oakland next week, Golden State will have a travel day (Monday) and a practice day (Tuesday) that could help in Durant's recovery timeline. Durant flew with the team to Toronto to continue his rehab work while also being around for team activities and meetings.

“It’s good to have Kevin here. Obviously he’s a huge part of our team and the guys are all pulling for him,” Kerr said Thursday. “It’s such a privilege to be here and play in the NBA Finals for all of these guys. You grow up dreaming about this that you hate that anybody is injured. You want everybody to be healthy and have a lot more opportunity. More than anything, we want Kevin to be healthy, be back and enjoy at least part of the series. He’s pretty good. It wouldn’t hurt to have him back.”

Durant, the two-time reigning Finals MVP, has missed the past six games since getting hurt in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston. An impending free agent this summer, he was hurt May 8 when he landed awkwardly on his right foot following a baseline jumper late in the third quarter of a 104-99 victory over the Rockets at Oracle Arena. Durant is averaging 34.2 points per game this postseason.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.