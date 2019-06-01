Report: Kemba calls Charlotte his 'first priority'

Kemba Walker, the heart and soul of the Charlotte Hornets for eight seasons, is expected to receive interest from several teams as he enters free agency this summer.

At the moment, Walker does not appear interested in leaving Charlotte.

In a recent interview with Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Walker expressed a desire to reach a new deal with the Hornets.

“Oh no question, Charlotte’s definitely my first priority,” Walker said. “That’s where I’ve been for eight years and that’s all I know. Not many people get a chance to play for one NBA team throughout their career.”

Walker qualified for the supermax extension from the Hornets after making the third-team All-NBA this season, which could pay him more than $220 million over five years.

Walker averaged a career-high 25.6 points and 5.9 assists for the Hornets this season while earning his third straight All-Star selection.



Zeller starts lemonade fundraiser

One of Walker's teammates, Cody Zeller, is going the extra mile to keep Walker in a Hornets uniform.

Zeller posted a picture to his Twitter account of a lemonade stand he set up, one through which he hopes he’ll be able to raise funds to make bringing Walker back more feasible.