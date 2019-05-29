Adam Silver says he spoke with Drake about sideline interactions

The NBA has spoken with Raptors global ambassador and popular music artist Drake about his interactions on the sidelines, per commissioner Adam Silver.

The conversation was intended to show appreciation for Drake's passion for the game while making sure there's boundaries, or as Silver put it, "lines" being set.

"We appreciate how big a fan he is, and I know the Raptors do," Silver said in an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports. "He has the official designation 'ambassador' ... and he's a global star, so it's a huge deal that he's so engaged with the team and loves the NBA so much.

"Obviously, there's some lines that even ambassadors shouldn't cross."

Silver states that line includes mid-game shoulder massages to coaches, a move Drake did to Raptors coach Nick Nurse on the sidelines during Game 4.

Klay Thompson says he'll skip 'Hotline Bling' if it comes on.

"I think Drake understands as excited as he is and as appreciative we are of his support that there's got to be lines drawn. Obviously, you don't want to end up touching a coach because a coach may not realize what's going on in the middle of the action."

The Raptors are making their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history, opening up the series at home against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday (9 ET, ABC).

Expect cameras to follow Drake nonstop, but don't expect him to be on his worst behavior.

"I think he has a better understanding now of where that line is," Silver said.