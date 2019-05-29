Four factors that could lead Raptors to dethrone Warriors

The Raptors have home-court advantage and Scotiabank Arena will be hazardous to the eardrums for 48 minutes at a time. It will be a plus if Toronto can win the first two games, in what will be Golden State’s first time opening the Finals on the road.

We start with the obvious:

1. Kawhi Leonard must be beastly

Kawhi Leonard has already proven his value to the Raptors this postseason.

The Warriors are understandably concerned with a star they’re well familiar with, despite him playing 3,000 miles away from Oakland. Before he became a Raptor, Kawhi was known for being one of the few players to run through the Warriors.

The most vivid example of this was two years ago in the playoffs when Leonard, then with the Spurs, took a blowtorch to Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The Warriors’ defense was shook. He helped the Spurs break to a 25-point lead, racking up 26 points with eight rebounds in 23 minutes. That’s when Zaza Pachulia stuck out his foot while Kawhi levitated for another jumper, Kawhi landed funny, and neither he nor his relationship with the Spurs remained the same.

The very next season, Kawhi and his creaky and controversial quad limited him to nine games, and the distrust with the Spurs’ medical staff created a wedge, greasing his path from San Antonio to Toronto. Ujiri assured Kawhi the Raptors would do everything necessary and possible to preserve him for the long run, and evidently by what we’ve seen from April until now, they have.

“He made it clear that his health was a priority for him,” said Ujiri. “It was a priority for us. Kawhi’s quiet but he’s relentless. I tell you, his work ethic is almost crazy … taking care of his body and doing all the work. You could tell it was a priority for him to get back to the highest level.”

Kawhi is having the kind of postseason that usually leads to a title. He’s averaging 31.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals. Not only has he not missed a playoff game, he fought through a tweaky leg during the Milwaukee series to play 40 minutes two nights later. His minutes per game have risen with each round: 34 in the first, 40 in the second, 41 in the third.

“He said something to the effect that those first 82 games were just practice,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse. “Then I thought OK, he’s getting ready to throw it into another gear soon.”

The Starters wonder whether there's more pressure on Kawhi or Stephen Curry.

Plus, Kawhi is unflappable. Plenty of players shy away from the big shot because they’re worried what social media and their teammates might say if they fail. Kawhi is wired differently. He genuinely Does Not Care. His mindset is unwavering, just as it was in 2014 when he won Finals MVP.

Earlier this season in November, in his only game against the Warriors, Kawhi scored 37 points on 24 shots. Clearly, then, the Warriors must scrap that gameplan and come up with another. Clearly, Kawhi is an attacking, opportunistic scorer who is comfortable everywhere on the floor, not just the 3-point line and the rim.

“He's been playing amazing this whole playoff run and really all season,” said Steph Curry. “He's always at his own pace, and never seems to get rushed or be in a hurry. He's obviously physically gifted and strong. He can get to his spots, but he's become a really good shooter. Off the dribble getting to a spot, rising up. And his counters are pretty solid, too. You take one thing away from him, he can shift directions, try to get a shoulder by you, get into the paint.”

Leonard is aggressive in man-to-man defense, willing and able to come away with the clean pick, or come up with the right tonic to slow the other team’s biggest threat. Expect him to get his “claw” on Curry and Klay Thompson and if he plays, Durant.

2. The Raptors must win when Durant doesn't play

Durant will miss at least one game, but is traveling with the Warriors.

The margin for error against a team with Durant on the floor is slim. Every chance without him must count.

There’s a general feeling, not based on medical proof, that Durant may miss multiple games -- if not the entire series -- with his calf injury. It’s now three weeks without him in the lineup for an injury that usually requires 4-to-6 weeks, depending on the severity.

Besides, even if Durant does make an appearance, how sharp can he be after so much time off? He hasn’t practiced. And shooters need rhythm, even the greats. He’ll be thrown into the thick of the championship series, without the luxury of a warm-up game.

Of lesser concern is how the Warriors will need to re-adjust with Durant on the floor. Understand that he has played two-plus seasons with this team, and also Thompson and Curry are the most accommodating stars in basketball. The bigger issue is Durant’s strength, wind and touch.

He’ll need all three against a team that brings the heat.

3. Toronto can play 'defence'

Defending the Warriors has proven one of the league's great challenges during this run.

Yes, that’s “defence,” the Canadian spelling, although the definition is the same. It starts with Leonard, a former Defensive Player of the Year, and brings three other players who’ve been recognized for defense at some point in their careers: Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green.

Add Pascal Siakam as well as Fred VanVleet and the Raptors are solid on that side of the court.

That said, they haven’t seen the likes of Golden State this postseason, or the 1-2 punch of Curry and Thompson. The key here will be Kyle Lowry. Can the Raptors successfully hide Lowry for a portion of his playing time by assigning him to a non-scorer such as Andre Iguodala? If so, then they’ll be able to keep him away from mismatches and the tough task of chasing Curry or Thompson through screens.

When pressed, the Raptors devised the proper way to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo from destroying them when it counted. Obviously, the Warriors bring more weapons, yet if Durant is limited or doesn’t play, that’s one less worry for Toronto.

4. A second star must rise in the north

Who will rise to slot in as co-pilot alongside Kawhi Leonard?

Assuming one of them is Kawhi, then who’s riding shotgun?

Will Lowry have the series of his life? Can Siakam have a postseason breakout to match his regular-season showing? Will Green rediscover his missing 3-point shot? Can VanVleet continue his torrid efficiency of the last three games? Those are the likely candidates to play supporting actor to Kawhi's lead role and give the Raptors a secondary source of help that they’ll need against such a proven opponent.

There’s a very likely scenario where the Warriors throw two, and maybe three, bodies at Kawhi in the final minutes of a tight game and force someone else to beat them. When that ball leaves Leonard’s hands and finds its way to another, what will that teammate do? Shoot with confidence, or juggle the hot potato?

What the Raptors must understand is there’s no promise that they’ll ever get this far again, especially if Leonard leaves this summer in free agency. They should mirror the mentality Dirk’s teammates adopted in 2011. Those Mavericks supported Nowitzki and made their presence known at various points against the Heat, be it with defense, smart decisions, and making open shots when Dirk was doubled. There are some similarities, with different twists: Jason Kidd and Lowry … Tyson Chandler and Gasol … JJ Barea and VanVleet.

This is that challenge that awaits the Raptors.

There cannot be an upset without a heavy favorite and a team that reasonably shouldn’t win, but finds a way.

The Warriors certainly fit the first description, and now the mystery of the NBA Finals lies with the Raptors and where they stand. We will either have a series to remember, or a dynasty to never forget. Which will it be, Toronto?

