Road Warriors: For first time in five Finals, champs open on the road

For the first time in five straight trips to The Finals, the Golden State Warriors are not facing the Cleveland Cavaliers. And for the first time in these same five years, the Warriors are not starting The Finals at home. In fact, this is just the second of 20 total series over the last five years that the Warriors will start on the road.

The Toronto Raptors, their first conference championship in hand, have home-court advantage, thanks to a lone regular-season victory Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 are set for Scotiabank Arena should the series go the distance.

Not many playoff series, Finals or otherwise, go the distance. Only 134 (25 percent) of the 542 best-of-seven series in NBA history have been decided in Game 7. And in only 21 (16 percent) of those has the home team won all seven games. Overall, the road team has picked off at least one game 96 percent of the time in best-of-seven playoff series.

Of course, that's one of the two teams winning on the road. And here's where the Warriors run has been special: Through the 2019 Western Conference finals, Golden State has won at least one road game in 22 consecutive series, going back to the first round in 2013 (the first playoff series for Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green).

For context, over a 22-year playoff streak, the San Antonio Spurs have won at least one road game in 43 (80 percent) of the 54 series they've played. And their longest streak during that time reached only 13 series long.

And the Warriors have showcased a special ability to close on the road. Of the 18 series that they've won over these last five years, 11 -- including each of the last five -- have been closed out on the road. By comparison, during the same stretch, other teams have closed out only 25 of the 56 series on the road.

The 2017 Warriors (plus-9.4) and 2015 Warriors (plus-8.7) have been the two best road playoff teams in regard to point differential per 100 possessions in the last 18 years (since the 2001 Lakers went 8-0 on the road).

Through the first three rounds of this postseason, the Warriors have the same record on the road (6-2) as they do at home (6-2). And statistically, they've been better on the road (plus-7.4 points per 100 possessions) than they've been at home (plus-5.1). Four of their six biggest wins (those by eight points or more) have come on the road.

And the offense has been driving their road success. They've been better defensively than other teams on the road, but the gap on offense has been significantly greater, a differential even larger than it's been for home games, where teams typically have an advantage.