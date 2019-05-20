Reports: Wolves, Saunders nearing multi-year deal

Minnesota Timberwolves interim coach Ryan Saunders is reportedly set to take on that job full time.

The team and Saunders are ironing out the details to make him the permanent coach, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. Per ESPN, the deal is expected to be completed soon. Saunders is working on rounding out his coaching staff. Wolves GM Gersson Rosas had reportedly interviewed several candidates recently for Minnesota's coaching job, but has apparently settled on keeping Saunders in that role.

Ryan Saunders and Minnesota are nearing agreement on a multi-year deal to make him the Timberwolves coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 20, 2019

Deal is expected to be completed soon, sources tell ESPN. Saunders is working on a staff. Gersson Rosas met with candidates at Draft Combine but search turned back to Saunders, the interim coach. https://t.co/VcwzUdb8xa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 20, 2019

The Timberwolves and Ryan Saunders are in negotiations to make him the permanent head coach, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 20, 2019

Saunders finished the season as Wolves coach after the team fired Tom Thibodeau following a 19-21 start, and Saunders had the support of both All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Rosas was hired to fill the team president role, one which Thibodeau held and was vacant after he was fired.

The Wolves went only 17-25 under Saunders, but any evaluation of his strategic acumen would be incomplete and unfair considering the injury decimation of the roster. At any opportunity, though, Saunders and the players spoke highly of the improved team dynamic that emerged down the stretch. Subtracting intense personalities of Jimmy Butler and Thibodeau didn’t produce a better winning percentage, but the communication process was after what Towns referred to as “the situation” was clearly on the right track.

Saunders made a strong impression on Rosas and team management and has met with Rosas several times since his hiring, Wojnarowski reported previously. Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports the discussions between Rosas and Saunders have been on a variety of on-court topics (style of play, player development, the use of an up-tempo offense) to off-court topics, too (communication, leadership and keys to success in Minnesota).

Upon his hiring, Rosas credited Thibodeau for leaving behind a competitive roster, a team led by Towns with plenty of young talent and unrealized potential. The greatest immediate challenge to improvement, beyond the competition in the Western Conference, will be the salary cap. Maximum contracts for Towns and enigmatic sidekick Andrew Wiggins have helped push the Timberwolves close to the luxury tax threshold.

