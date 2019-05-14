Report: West to return in advisory role with Clippers

Veteran NBA executive Jerry West will continue his role as an executive board member with the LA Clippers for at least one more season, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

Source: Two years after he joined the team in an advisory role, longtime executive Jerry West has agreed to return to the Clippers' front office next season.



West, 80, is one of the most successful personnel men in league history, following up his Hall of Fame playing career for the Lakers by serving as the architect for six championship teams with his former franchise.

He followed that up with a solid stint in Memphis (2002-07) before temporarily retiring. He returned in an advisory role with Golden State in 2011, helping the Warriors win a pair of championships. He returned to Los Angeles with the Clippers in 2017 to serve in a comparable position.