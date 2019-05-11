Leonard, Embiid headline pivotal Game 7 for Raptors, Sixers

Both the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers went all-in on this season, with each team making multiple trades over the last year for star players who can leave via free agency. So it's only right that this Eastern Conference semifinal comes down to a game in which both teams' efforts -- and dreams for an Eastern Conference championship -- are on the line.

Maybe the result of Game 7 on Sunday (7 ET, TNT) affects what happens in free agency. Maybe it doesn't. Either way, it will be fascinating to see which of these teams was more right to prioritize the present over the future.

We may know the answer early on: Whoever led at the end of the first quarter has won all six games of the series, and both teams are undefeated (the Sixers are 6-0 and the Raptors are 7-0) in the postseason after leading by double-digits.

But Game 7 promises to be different from the other six, which were all different than one another. It's unlikely that any major adjustment, in regard to scheme at least, will be made. Both teams know they can win playing the way they've been playing. They just have to play well.

Who's going to step up for the Raptors, Sixers in Game 7?

There will likely be an adjustment in rotations. You won't see Boban Marjanovic on the floor unless the game is out of hand in the fourth quarter. Both teams might play seven-man rotations, with the schedule -- two full days off between Games 6 and 7, and then two full days off before Game 1 of the conference finals -- allowing the starters to play extended minutes.

The most important minutes, of course, are those of Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid. In the series, the Raptors have been 23.2 points per 100 possessions better with Leonard on the floor (plus-7.0) than they've been with him off the floor (minus-16.2). The Sixers have been 67.0 points per 100 possessions better with Joel Embiid on the floor (plus-20.9) than they've been with him off the floor (minus-46.1).

In the series thus far, the Sixers have outscored the Raptors by 50 points in the 158 minutes that both have been on the floor together. But both teams have won the Leonard vs. Embiid minutes in three of the six games, and each team has lost a game in which they outscored the other with both stars on the floor.