Kevin Durant, LeBron James react to Warriors' Game 6 win

The Golden State Warriors are headed to their fifth straight Western Conference finals after knocking out the Houston Rockets in Game 6 on Friday.

Missing from the action was Warriors superstar Kevin Durant, who is currently sidelined with a right calf strain. Durant didn't travel with the team, and instead watched the Warriors eliminate the Rockets back in The Bay.

He shared his celebratory reaction on Instagram:

Also providing an instant reaction was LeBron James, the Warriors' biggest rival during their recent championship runs. James is normally off social media this time of year, but with his Los Angeles Lakers not in the playoffs, he's had time to comment on Twitter after certain games. He elected to do just that on Friday by giving props to the persevering Warriors.

NEVER underestimate the heart of a Champion‼️‼️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2019

And coming to the defense of Stephen Curry, who struggled this series but came alive when it mattered, was future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.