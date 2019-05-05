Curry's struggles becoming a thing, opening door for Rockets

HOUSTON -- Long after the game ended in overtime, a solitary player in the visiting locker room was still wearing his full uniform and working overtime. While his teammates dressed quickly and left both the room and a bitter memory behind them, he stayed on a stationary bike and pedaled in silence, knees pumping, sweat pouring, eyes unblinking.

If looks and posture could kill, then Stephen Curry would have slayed the Houston Rockets on Saturday night instead of that wide-open layup he murdered. And that clear path dunk he butchered. Nothing he could do about it now, so he attacked the bike instead, pedaling fast and going nowhere.

And that is the point of contention now in this suddenly suspenseful second-round series: Where does Curry go from here, with a shot that seems shockingly ordinary for him, and how much is his dislocated finger to blame?

Maybe the Golden State Warriors, up 2-1 on Houston, get by the Rockets anyway because Kevin Durant remains in another galaxy. Yet in the long run, a dislocated finger, even if it’s on his non-shooting hand, is nothing to play with. Literally and figuratively.

Curry has yet to put his stamp on this series and his fingerprints were suspiciously missing again when the Warriors could not put away they hungrier and more desperate Rockets, losing 126-121. Sure, James Harden’s bloodshot eyes turned rose colored and he dropped 41 points, including the closeout buckets (but you knew that was coming). And Eric Gordon supplied 30 points, and perhaps you saw that as possible. And P.J. Tucker chopped wood in the paint and led an offensive rebound onslaught. OK, fine.

Full Highlights: The Rockets outlasted the Warriors and cut their Western Conference semifinals series deficit to 2-1.

But Steph needing 23 shots to score 17 points?

Oh, and there was this: Curry in overtime took only two shots and not only did he miss them, those misses were greeted by snickers at Toyota Center. The first was a blown layup that wasn’t challenged at the rim. It was taken with his left and of course prompted the obvious question.

“I just got to make those,” he said, deflecting any lingering finger issues but not dismissing it. “If I’m out there playing, I gotta produce.”

The other was an uncontested dunk that went doink. That layup was crucial because the Warriors were down only three with 1:49 left. The dunk was rather meaningless at that point, with 19 seconds left and the crowd still buzzing after Harden’s game-clinching, stepback 3-pointer. It basically served as a snapshot of Curry’s night.

“I was feeling good, had a nice head of steam and probably a little frustration, too,” said Curry about the missed dunk. “It was not my finest moment.”

You can brush this all aside as the Rockets were fighting for their playoff lives, and still needed overtime on their home court to grab a win despite a sub-par Warriors performance, and that would be well and reasonable.

Still, it doesn’t mask the greater issue here with regard to the Warriors. Curry hasn’t looked Curry-level sharp all postseason and his left fingers are taped. When does this all become a "thing", and will Curry’s woes -- again, this is all relative, because he hasn’t exactly cratered -- become costly?

At some point, the Warriors might go a game or two with Durant cooling off and managing “only” 25 or so points and will need some assistance from the game’s greatest shooter -- assuming Durant hasn’t wrestled that distinction from Curry. For now anyway, and at least publicly, they don’t appear particularly worried about that.