Hang Time Podcast: Swin Cash on conference semifinals, Lakers' coaching search + more

Three-time WNBA champ Swin Cash joins John Schuhmann and me to help us break down all of the NBA playoffs action. We discuss what's next for Boston and Kyrie Irving after being clobbered by Milwaukee, the Rockets' disappointing Game 5 loss in Oakland, the development of Ben Simmons, the importance of Paul Millsap, and a lot more.

Then we look ahead to tonight's Game 6s and try to make sense of the latest reports out of Los Angeles.

* * *

