Reports: Lakers, Lue end talks on deal

The Lakers and Tyronn Lue have ended their talks on a deal, as Los Angeles appears to be moving on to other head coaching candidates, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Lue wasn't interested in accepting the Lakers' three-year offer for $18 million.

Lue was favored for the job even before Luke Walton and the team agreed to part ways after the 2018-19 season. Williams and Lue completed their second interviews with the Lakers on April 24 and 25, respectively, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lue coached the Cavaliers from 2016-18, taking over in the middle of the 2015-16 season. He and James teamed to lead Cleveland to the 2016 NBA title as well as Finals appearances in '17 and '18. Lue was fired after Cleveland's 0-6 start this season, the Cavs' first since James left for the Lakers in free agency last summer.

He amassed a 128-83 record with the Cavs and won two previous titles as a reserve with the Lakers in '00 and '01. The Lakers have been without a coach since Walton and the team officially parted ways on April 12. Walton was then hired by the Sacramento Kings as their new coach on April 15.

