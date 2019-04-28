Leonard 'incredibly impressive' in Raptors' Game 1 victory

TORONTO — The second round of the postseason has brought a new level of basketball. On the bottom half of the Eastern Conference bracket, the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic are gone, leaving two teams playing at a much higher level.

And in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers, none of the Sixers' stars could come close to matching the level of basketball played by Kawhi Leonard, who led the Raptors to a 108-95 victory with a dominant, 45-point performance on Saturday.

Leonard had more field goal attempts (23) than passes (19). And with 11 free throw attempts added in, there's no doubt that he was calling his own number most of the night. But when a guy shoots 16-for-23 from the field and 10-for-11 from the line, the only objection can come from the opponent.

"I don't think we showed enough help," said Sixers guard Ben Simmons.

Leonard's career night lifted the Raptors to a 108-95 victory in Game 1.

"[Leonard's] a superstar," J.J. Redick said. "He's as good as there is in the NBA at generating his own shot and making tough shots. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to him. I'm not gonna go into what our gameplan was, but I think we can execute our gameplan a little better."

This is a matchup of the two most dominant starting lineups of the first round. The Raptors' starting lineup outscored the Orlando Magic by 46.3 points per 100 possessions in 96 first-round minutes together. That's an incredible differential, but it was outdone by the Sixers' starting lineup, which outscored the Brooklyn Nets by an amazing 62.2 points per 100 possessions in 49 minutes.

Entering Game 1, there was a question if Raptors coach Nick Nurse would have to adjust his rotation so that a lineup made up mostly of Toronto reserves wouldn't have to match up with the Sixers' starters at the start of the second quarter. But before the game got to that point, the Toronto starters had done enough damage themselves.

The Raptors took control of the game with a 33-14, 7-minute, first-quarter run. They scored on 15 straight possessions and Leonard (17 on 7-of-7 shooting) and Pascal Siakam (11 on 4-of-4) combined for 28 of the 33 points.

It didn't seem to matter who was in front of Leonard. He started the run with a spin move on Jimmy Butler. He hit a step-back on Tobias Harris. He faced up on James Ennis. He hit a pair of pull-up jumpers when the screener's defender didn't step up in pick-and-roll.

Later in the half, the Sixers tried defending Leonard with Simmons, but when the two collided in transition late in the second quarter, Simmons went backpedaling to the baseline while Leonard stayed in control for a short runner.