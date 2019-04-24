Under West's watchful eye, Clippers can envision a fantastic future

* Tonight on TNT: Game 5, Clippers vs. Warriors (10:30 ET)

LOS ANGELES -- When he walks onto any court, it’s suddenly his court. It was that way in the 1960s and early ‘70s when he was known as “Mr. Clutch,” and it is that way now, even at age 80.

Jerry West cuts a figure you cannot easily forget, and not just because his silhouette inspired the NBA’s logo.

Jerry West carved out a lasting legacy in his playing days with the Lakers.

Sporting silver hair and a smile, West seems far from the brooding figure he was as a Hall of Fame combo guard for the Los Angeles Lakers -- and later as a general manager (also most famously with the Lakers). He’s pleasant and approachable before and after games. But when the ball goes up, West shows his trademark intensity while watching from courtside.

Only West has had two legendary careers in the NBA. The highest honor any player could receive is to have their silhouette used as the league’s logo. And more than a few GMs have remarked, regarding the annual Executive of the Year Award: They ought to name it after him.

He has scaled back, to an extent and his official title with the LA Clippers is consultant. Yet his influence and fingerprints are all over a franchise about to embark on the most important summer since Steve Ballmer took over as owner six years ago.

Jerry West was honored at the Hall of Fame Legends Brunch last summer.

Ballmer’s smartest decision was building a bond with Bill Gates. Doing so made him a billionaire 25 times over. Perhaps the next smartest move was hiring West, which may make Ballmer a champion.

It all depends on what the Clippers -- with West dropping knowledge in the back room -- do with their money, assets, Draft picks and salary cap space this summer. And what does West say?

“We know we can be a player.”

Ballmer fosters winning atmosphere

Jerry West and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer have built a close relationship.

But first, he will address the elephant in the room. Sort of, anyway.

Because you’ve asked, he hasn’t heard from the Lakers about any possible return there after Magic Johnson’s hasty resignation as team president. Yes, he obviously knows Jeanie Buss. Yes, there was an uncomfortable departure more than a decade ago because West lost a bitter power struggle with then-coach Phil Jackson (who also had a relationship with Jeanie Buss). Yes, she chose Magic, who had no experience, to run the Lakers instead of West.

No, West insists he holds no resentment or grudges -- the Lakers, after all, still employ one of his sons, Ryan. And no, he would not glance at the caller ID and just let the phone ring if Jeanie Buss did call.

Yet, West isn’t exactly waiting by the phone, either.

“I don’t work there and I don’t know what’s going on over there,” West said.

He seems all-in with the Clippers, if only because they hired him quickly once his advisory role with the Warriors ended more than a year ago. West was somewhat surprised by the interest, yet it demonstrated how much respect there is for his opinions about personnel.