Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers' president of basketball operations

In a stunning and impromptu 40-minute press conference before the Lakers' season finale against Portland, Magic Johnson announced he was stepping down from his role as the team's president of basketball of operations. The decision comes just over two years after taking on the position in an effort to restore one of the league's most storied franchises to championship contention.

Johnson made the announcement immediately after coach Luke Walton's pregame comments, adding that he had not yet informed team owner Jeanie Buss of his intentions to step down.

"I like to be free," a liberated Johnson told the media. "I've got a great life... what am I doing? I've got a beautiful life. I'm gonna go back to that beautiful life. I'm looking forward to it. Somebody is going to have to tell my boss, 'cause I know she's going to be sick, but I know I couldn't face her face-to-face and tell her."

Johnson and Buss had a three-hour meeting Monday about the direction of the Lakers, who haven’t made the postseason since 2013. Buss wasn’t expected to attend the Lakers’ season finale, but Johnson didn’t know that before he announced his decision, which he didn’t finalize until Tuesday morning.

Johnson repeatedly cited the need for freedom of interaction and expression with other players as a key reason behind his decision. The Lakers were fined more than once for tampering that stemmed from Johnson referencing pending free agents or discussing off-court interactions with players of opposing teams under contract.

"I want to be free and not have handcuffs on me," Johnson admitted.

Without saying his name, Johnson alluded to Walton's position as head coach as a potentially divisive factor in his relationship with Buss, whom has openly and repeatedly supported.

"I had more fun on the other side than on this side," Johnson said. "Tomorrow I would have to affect somebody's livliehood and their life... I don't want to put her in the middle of us, even though she said, 'Hey, you do what you wanna do.' I know she has great love for him and great love for me."

"It's the right move to make," Johnson emotionally added, "then, that way, he can stay in place, hopefully coach the team the right way."