Lakers Statement on Earvin 'Magic' Johnson

Official release

Apr 9, 2019 11:41 PM ET

 

Tuesday night, Magic Johnson stepped down as the Lakers president of basketball operations prior to their game vs. Portland.

LOS ANGELES -- There is no greater Los Angeles Laker than Earvin Johnson. We are deeply grateful to Magic for all that he has done for our franchise – as a player, an ambassador and an executive.
 
We thank him for his work these past two years as our President of Basketball Operations and wish him, Cookie, Andre, EJ and Elisa all the best with their next steps. He will always be not only a Lakers icon, but our family.
 
As we begin the process of moving forward, we will work in a measured and methodical fashion to make the right moves for the future of our organization.
 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.