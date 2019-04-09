Lakers Statement on Earvin 'Magic' Johnson

LOS ANGELES -- There is no greater Los Angeles Laker than Earvin Johnson. We are deeply grateful to Magic for all that he has done for our franchise – as a player, an ambassador and an executive.



We thank him for his work these past two years as our President of Basketball Operations and wish him, Cookie, Andre, EJ and Elisa all the best with their next steps. He will always be not only a Lakers icon, but our family.



As we begin the process of moving forward, we will work in a measured and methodical fashion to make the right moves for the future of our organization.

