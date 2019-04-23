Around The League
Report: Lakers hold interview with Jason Kidd

From NBA media reports

Apr 23, 2019 5:08 PM ET

Jason Kidd coached the Bucks for three-plus seasons from 2014-18.

The Los Angeles Lakers interviewed Jason Kidd for their vacant coach position on Monday, according to a report from Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Kidd joins former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams as coaches who have interviewed for the position. Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard was also scheduled to be interviewed on Tuesday, according to reports.

Here's more from McMenamin on Kidd's meeting with the Lakers yesterday:

Kidd's interview was with general manager Rob Pelinka, as well as team executive Kurt Rambis and was conducted at the team's practice facility in El Segundo, California. The interview with the Hall of Fame point guard lasted for several hours, sources told ESPN.

Kidd has a coaching record of 183-190 over four-plus seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

The 46-year-old retired from the NBA in 2013 as a 10-time All-Star with career averages of 12.6 points, 8.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds. He was inducted in to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Kidd has history with Lakers star LeBron James, who he teamed up with on Team USA to win a gold medal during the 2008 Olympics in Bejing.

